Brokers warned to stay away from Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Khammam: Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarkha Mallu on Saturday warned that cases will be filed against the brokers who indulge in collecting money from the Dalits gained through the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the government. He suggested the people not fall prey to the traps of the brokers in the name of Dalit Bandhu. He assured the Chintakani people that he will look into the matter that every Dalit benefits from the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

As a part of the 'People's March' campaign, Mallu visited Chintakani, Narasimhapuram, Anthasagar, Pandilapally, Bopparam, Gandhinagar villages. He is reported to take a rest at Gandhinagar on Saturday night.

As part of his campaign, Mallu spoke to people at public meetings held in some villages. In one of the public meetings, he slammed both State and Central governments for hiking charges without even thinking about the poor and middle-class people.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hiking petrol, diesel, and gas prices. He alleged that the Modi government is working to strengthen the corporate and is ignorant of the plights of the poor. He said that Modi should be ashamed of imposing heavy charges on the common people. The CLP leader said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who assured of fighting against the dictatorial Central government has also hiked RTC and power charges in the State.

He questioned KCR if it is possible to pay an electricity bill of Rs 96,000 a month and how can a common man bear the power charges. He stated that it is not correct to impose a burden on the common people and demanded to revert the move taken by the government on power charges. He warned the TRS that it will face the same fate which was faced by the previous governments that were ignorant to people.

Earlier in the day, Bhatti Vikramarkha laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Congress office in Chintakani mandal and took part in Bhoomi puja. After the ceremony, several leaders from TRS TDP, CPM joined the Congress party in presence of the CLP leader. Those who joined the Congress party include Tirupati Pullaiah, Pagadala Koteswara Rao, Godha Pedda Mogulalu, Tirupati Pullaiah Naresh, and others.