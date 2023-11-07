  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS campaigns at Tarnaka, seeks votes for Padma Rao

BRS campaigns at Tarnaka, seeks votes for Padma Rao
x
Highlights

BRSKV Secunderabad president Parushram along with party leaders participated in the campaign at Tarnaka

BRSKV Secunderabad president Parushram along with party leaders participated in the campaign at Tarnaka division on behalf of Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao.

He said that Padma Rao will win with 60,000 majority and urged the people to voter for BRS.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X