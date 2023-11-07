Live
- Curiosity rover completes 4,000 days on Mars: NASA
- Khairatabad Congress candidate campaigns Chintal Basti, says she came to serve people
- World Bank signs $200 mn project to boost 'Green State' goal of Himachal
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
Just In
BRS campaigns at Tarnaka, seeks votes for Padma Rao
Highlights
BRSKV Secunderabad president Parushram along with party leaders participated in the campaign at Tarnaka
BRSKV Secunderabad president Parushram along with party leaders participated in the campaign at Tarnaka division on behalf of Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao.
He said that Padma Rao will win with 60,000 majority and urged the people to voter for BRS.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS