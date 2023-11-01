BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS in Secunderabad cantonment

BRS MLA candidate Lasya Nandita said that there is no competition to BRS in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. She expressed confidence that with the blessings of all the people, the BRS will win once again in the constituency and said that it is a wonderful feeling to see the complete support of the BRS Padayatra. To this extent, Lasya Nandita took a walk in the 3rd ward of Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. Beverages Corporation Chairman Gajjela Nagesh, along with former board member Anita Prabhakar, requested door-to-door votes. The march continued through Mud Fort Huts, Uttaraiya Basti, Cantonment Quarters, Sayanna Colony, Sriramnagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Barius Line.

The locals showed their admiration by showering flowers on Lasya Nandita and gave blessings that she would win with a huge majority. Lasya Nandita said that the KCR government is a government of schemes and opined that there is no government in the country that offers so many schemes. She said people should support the government that is giving importance to welfare. Lasya Nandita specially interacted with the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes during the padayatra.

BRS leader Nivedita, party leaders Anil, Parashuram, Chinna, Suri, Shekhar, Ashok, Naveen, Sadiq, Prakash, Shankar, Mahesh, Balaraj, Sunil, Rakesh, Gajjela Gopal, Thyagaraju, Sandhya, Sabita, Swapna, Gayatri, Kalava, Along with Pochamma, Renuka, Ailamma, Pramila, Anjibai, Ellubai, activists, youth leaders, members of party affiliates, women leaders, activists and others participated.

Photo Gallery:- BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS