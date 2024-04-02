BRS collapsing rapidly, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said the BRS party was collapsing at a very fast pace in Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he said “KCR did not cooperate in the construction of NTPC power plant. KCR never paid heed. Telangana has been destroyed with KCR and KTR.” he said, adding the BJP's campaign will be based on the development and welfare schemes done in the country in the last 10 years.

“The Modi government spent Rs 34 lakh crore on welfare. He brought digital revolution in the country. GST is becoming a boon for businessmen. Rs 1.66 lakh crore will be generated every year through GST. Digital taxations worth Rs 26,500 crore have taken place across the country. A large number of jobs have been created through MSMEs. Today, ₹.two lakh crore has been deposited in their savings accounts with Jan Dhan accounts.

It is the Modi government that has increased the tax exemption to Rs 7 lakh. Rs 12,000 crore has been given as financial assistance to Hyderabad Metro. With the construction of national highways, accidents have come down. Electrification of 20,000 km of railway lines has been completed. We are the second largest in the world in terms of road network. Corona vaccines have been given to 101 countries. Reddy claimed that 411 companies are producing cell phones in the country,” he said.