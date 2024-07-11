BRS demands Guv intervention to protect youth’s rights

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader D Sravan Kumar on Wednesday demanded the Governor’s urgent intervention to stop police atrocities and protect the fundamental rights of protest by unemployed youth, students, and on-duty journalists in Telangana.

Sravan Kumar wrote an open letter to the Governor PS Radhakrishnan. Bringing the issue of the attack by police, Sravan said that the situation had escalated to alarming levels, necessitating the immediate intervention of the Governor for upholding justice and protecting the fundamental constitutional rights of the students and journalists involved.

Sravan Kumar said that Osmania University, a bastion of student activism and a symbol of Telangana’s fight for statehood, was now witnessing a severe crackdown on its students. The government displayed a blatant disregard for the democratic rights of the students who were protesting against unemployment and other critical issues, he said.