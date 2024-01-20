BRS dubs leaders joining Cong ‘trash’, tells cadre to ensure Medak LS win

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday termed leaders deserting the party and joining the Congress for posts as ‘thrash’ and called upon the cadre to work with unity to retain the Medak Lok Sabha seat with a big majority. The pink party leaders. Including working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. addressed the Medak Lok Sabha preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan. KTR targeted the Congress for its double standards on having tie up with Adani Group and nexus between the Congress and BJP. He said the Congress has given many promises which are exactly 420; hence. the party will not spare the government until it implements all promises.

Rama Rao said Adani never dared to enter Telangana until KCR was the CM, but he came immediately after the Congress came to power. He said the party had won the Medak LS last time because of the efforts of Harish Rao; this time also the party is slated to win with a big majority.

Harish Rao said some leaders were deserting the party and joining the Congress for posts. “Let us consider them as thrash. Those with the party during the crisis are our real men,” he remarked. He said while KCR had competed for development, the Congress leaders were involved in competition to file illegal cases against the BRS leaders. He said the party would stand by leaders who were facing cases. “We 39 members will come in a bus to save you from atrocities of the Congress leaders,” he asserted. The government would be there for six months. He said the BJP has no leadership in Medak and that the BRS is going to win the seat again.

According to sources, Medak leaders told the party should have utilised services of Harish extensively. They said wherever Harish campaigned the party had won; his services should have been utilised in Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts; things would have been different.