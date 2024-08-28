BRS elated over bail to Kavitha; BJP sees KCR’s pact with Cong

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders and cadre on Tuesday celebrated by bursting crackers and sharing sweets after the Supreme Court granted bail to MLC K Kavitha in the now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

While seniors like KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, and others were in Delhi, the leaders and cadre were seen celebrating at Telangana Bhavan. MLC Mohd Mahamood Ali and others joined the celebrations by offering sweets to partymen.

Meanwhile, there was a war of words between the BRS and the BJP leaders on bail. Union Minister for State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a sarcastic way, congratulated the BRS leader. Sanjay said, “Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits.

This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress. The BRS leader is out on bail, and the Congressman gets to the Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine and dine.”

The BRS working president, KTR, condemned the comments. He said, “You are a Union Minister in charge of Home Affairs and casting aspersions on the Supreme Court. Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Chief Justice of India and the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings.” The BRS leaders lashed out at both the BJP and the Congress leaders for their comments on Kavitha.