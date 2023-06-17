BRS failed to rescue farmers: Congress

Jangaon: The BRS Government which promised compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains is yet to come to their rescue, TPCC Member and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy said. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, “It’s been two months since the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to bail out the farmers whose crops were damaged due to rains and hailstorms; however, the government is yet to provide the relief to the farmers,” Reddy said. On the other hand, the government also failed to make payments to the farmers for the paddy procured from them, he added. He demanded the government to release the financial assistance provided to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Reddy said that the Chief Minister was least bothered about the plight of farmers.

The Congress will intensify agitation if the government fails to address the problems faced by the farmers, Reddy said. He found fault with the BRS Government for enforcing the leaders to conduct decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. He alleged that the BRS leaders collected money from businessmen forcefully to organise decennial celebrations. Reddy said that people will teach a fitting lesson to the BRS in the next elections. Leaders Jillela Siddha Reddy, Lingala Narsa Reddy, B Sivaraj Yadav, M Srinivas, P sathish and A Laxmaiah were among others present.