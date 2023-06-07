BRS govt's efforts led to sustainable, constant availability of water: MLC Kavitha

Telangana ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said the determined efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in establishing major projects in the state led to sustainable and constant availability of water.

Kavitha, who addressed a gathering during a visit to her constituency Nizamabad, said the mega Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari river has benefitted people, especially the farmers of Nizamabad.

She demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre make Kaleshwaram a national project and asked BJP MPs from Telangana to echo this demand, a release said.

Kavitha, who spoke about the pace of development of the rural economy and welfare measures for farmers in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR said that the total area of cultivable land today stands at 1,81,000 acre and that the ground water level was raised by 15 metres in Nizamabad district itself.

Over 65 lakh farmers across Telangana have been supported with more than Rs 65,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu, the state government's investment support scheme for farmers. This is testimony of the chief minister's commitment to the cause of farmers, she said.

While the Congress and BJP are running false propaganda against CM KCR and the BRS government on social media without any presence on the ground, the ruling party will respond with the truth, she said.

What have the parties that chant 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' done for them, asked Kavitha, who is the daughter of the chief minister. Meanwhile, the BRS government celebrated 'Saaguneeti Dinothsavam' (irrigation day) today as part of the ongoing decennial celebrations of Telangana formation.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy attended 'Kaleshwaram jalaniki laksha jana harathi' (event to pay obeisance to the water of Kaleshwaram project by one lakh people