BRS hosts Rangoli competitions to celebrate Sankranti

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Rangoli(muggulu) competitions were held under the aegis of the BRS party at the Bhupalpally district BRS office, celebrating the Sankranti festival and Telangana’s cultural traditions. Former MLA Gandra and his wife, Jyothi Venkata Ramana Reddy, attended as chief guests and expressed delight in taking part in the festivities.

The chief guests praised the creativity of women participants and the intricate rangoli designs that reflected the region’s heritage. Winners were awarded cash prizes, with Ojjapalli Sumalatha securing first place with Rs. 5,016 and Thota Sirivalli and CH Tirupati sharing the second prize of Rs. 3,016.

The organisers said the event aimed not only to encourage women but also to highlight the BRS party’s ongoing commitment to preserving Telangana culture. The programme saw active participation from Bhupalpally municipality women, party leaders Katakam Janardhan and Burra Ramesh, public representatives and local party workers.