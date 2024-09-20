Live
- Adani Energy Solutions to see 20 pc CAGR revenue growth with over 100 pc upside for stock
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
Just In
BRS Husnabad constituency level meeting tomorrow
Highlights
The Husnabad Constituency Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party extended executive meeting will be held on September 21 at 10.30 am at Shubhangarden at Mirzapur crossroads in Husnabad town.
Karimnagar: The Husnabad Constituency Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party extended executive meeting will be held on September 21 at 10.30 am at Shubhangarden at Mirzapur crossroads in Husnabad town.
Former Vice-Chairman of Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar and former MLA of Husnabad Vodithala Sathish Kumar will be present.
BRS party former Zilla Parishad chairmen, vice chairmen, municipal chairman, vice chairman, former MPPs, vice MPPs, former ZPTCs, former market committee chairman, committee members, councillors, former municipal chairmen, workers of each BRS party leaders of all mandals of the constituency were urged to attend the meeting in a statement on Thursday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS