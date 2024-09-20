BRS Husnabad constituency level meeting tomorrow

  • Menu
The Husnabad Constituency Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party extended executive meeting will be held on September 21 at 10.30 am at Shubhangarden at Mirzapur crossroads in Husnabad town.

Former Vice-Chairman of Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar and former MLA of Husnabad Vodithala Sathish Kumar will be present.

BRS party former Zilla Parishad chairmen, vice chairmen, municipal chairman, vice chairman, former MPPs, vice MPPs, former ZPTCs, former market committee chairman, committee members, councillors, former municipal chairmen, workers of each BRS party leaders of all mandals of the constituency were urged to attend the meeting in a statement on Thursday.

