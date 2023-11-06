‘BRS is farmers-friendly’: Opposition not ready to accept truth says GVR

Bhupalpally: In a passionate speech, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Bhupalpally MLA, who is seeking re-election, said, “Telangana has overcome the crisis at a time when the power problem was at its peaks.” Addressing a gathering in Rajupally under Shayampet mandal on Sunday, Reddy said that the BRS Government tackled the power problem efficiently.

“The BRS government changed the face of agriculture,” Reddy said, referring to the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and round-the-clock power supply free of cost to the farmers.

“The Opposition is not ready to accept the truth even though they could see the kind of development in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao guided Telangana towards a progressive State by implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes,” Reddy said.

“The people have a fair knowledge of what was happening in the State, and they will open the eyes of the Opposition by giving their mandate to the BRS for the third successive time,” Reddy said. He slammed the Opposition party leaders for levelling baseless allegations against him.

“I am in politics to serve the people and not for making money. Fortunately, I have enough money even before I entered politics,” Reddy said.

BRS Bhupalpally district president and Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothy listed out the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the BRS Government. She appealed to people not to fall prey to the guiles of Opposition parties which disappear after the elections.