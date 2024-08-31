BRS leader blames Cong for funds shortage

Hyderabad: BRS leader Patolla Karthik Reddy on Friday alleged that Telangana was being treated unfairly in terms of funds coming from the Centre to the States and the Congress government remained a mute spectator when a consolidated fund of Rs 2,500 crore was handed over to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State.

Addressing a press conference, Karthik Reddy said that it was the failure of the Congress party that the funds that should have reached Telangana were denied. If injustice is done to the State, media organisations should also question it, he said, adding that the Rs 2,500 crore consolidated fund went from Telangana to Andhra. “Were these funds given to Andhra Pradesh without the knowledge of State rulers? Does the Congress government have the power to bring back to Telangana the Rs 450 crore that were mistakenly transferred from Telangana to AP in the past?” he questioned.

Karthik Reddy said that both the BJP-Congress combination was only to hurt KCR politically. The BJP and Congress will not cooperate in bringing funds to the State. “HYDRA demolitions are just scripted like the movie Gladiator, and nothing will happen with HYDRA. There are people who have built houses in the lakes within the ORR range for the past few years.