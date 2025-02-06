BRS leader slams caste census as ‘flawed and unscientific’

Gadwal: BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Slams Telangana government’s caste census, calls it flawed and unscientific

BRS leader BasuHanumanthu Naidu has strongly criticised the Telangana government’s caste census, calling it flawed, unscientific, and misleading. He alleged that the survey was full of errors and accused the government of manipulating caste data to misrepresent BC (Backward Class), populations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he pointed out a major inconsistency in the census, questioning how Telangana’s population increased by only two lakh people over ten years. He called this a bizarre and unrealistic claim.BC population reduced from 52 per cent to 46 per cent

Naidu highlighted that, according to the 2014 SKS survey conducted under former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BCs (excluding Muslim BCs), were recorded as 52 per cent of the population. However, the current survey shows only 46 per cent, effectively reducing the BC population by 6 per cent. He condemned this as a deliberate attempt to underrepresent BCs and accused the government of misleading the public with false statistics.BRS Leader demands corrections and increased reservations.

Naidu demanded that the government immediately correct the errors in the caste census and ensure that BCs receive their rightful share in governance. He insisted that.

42 per cent reservations should be provided to BCs in local body elections, as promised.The cabinet expansion should include at least four BC ministers to ensure fair representation.

He also criticised the Congress government’s lack of commitment to BC empowerment, pointing out that in the cabinet composition, major BC communities like MunnuruKapus, Yadavs, Mudiraj, and Kurumas were not given any ministerial positions.Congress government ignoring BCs.

Naidu accused the congress government of failing to implement the Kamareddy Declaration, which was meant to uplift BCs. He claimed that the ruling party lacks sincerity in sharing power with BCs and that its policies continue to oppress and marginalise them.

He assured that BRS will continue to fight for BC rights and mobilise stronger support to ensure that BCs get fair representation and justice in all sectors.