BRS leaders distribute tangy tomatoes on Jagadish’s birthday

Suryapet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Monday celebrated the birthday of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in a unique way by distributing tomatoes to people instead of sweets here on Tuesday.

With tomato prices reaching an astounding Rs 120 per kilogram, these luscious red delights have become a luxury and have gone out of reach for many underprivileged families. Recognizing this, the BRS leaders from 10th ward of Suryapet town planned to spread joy in the community.

To the astonishment of onlookers, the BRS leaders generously distributed one kilogram of tomatoes to each of the 100 lucky recipients. The act not only warmed hearts but also drew attention to the skyrocketing tomato prices, which have made this simple vegetable more precious than the conventional sweets.

BRS leaders expressed that their motive was to make people happy in the midst of economic challenges. The tomato giveaway was a heartfelt gesture to show solidarity with the less fortunate and raise awareness about the hardships they face due to the soaring prices.

The event proved to be a success, as the recipients walked away with their crimson treasures. As the aroma of freshly picked tomatoes filled the air, the town buzzed with excitement, commending the BRS leaders’ creative and caring approach to celebrate their beloved Energy Minister’s special day.

Indeed, this tomato-themed fiesta left a lasting impression, not just on the people of Suryapet but also in the hearts of everyone witnessing this delightful and compassionate gesture. A true testament to the saying, ‘When life gives you tomatoes, share the sweetness with others!’”