BRS Leaders Join Massive Rally in Gadwal Supporting Nationwide Strike Against Anti-Labor Policies

Gadwal: In a strong show of solidarity with workers across India, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has extended its full support to the nationwide general strike organized today against recent anti-labor policies implemented by both the central and state governments.

A massive public gathering was held in Gadwal, drawing the participation of several prominent BRS leaders. Among them were Nagaradoddi Venkat Ramudu, a senior BRS state leader, TRS Minority Leader Athik Ur Rahman, and BRS District Coordinator Kuravapallayya. The rally served as a platform to vocally condemn the alleged erosion of hard-earned workers' rights and the imposition of regressive labor reforms.

Protest Against Anti-Labor Reforms

Addressing the gathering, BRS leaders criticized the central and state governments for introducing labor codes that undermine the rights of workers. They pointed out that the new policies, especially the move to increase daily working hours from 8 to 10, reflect a deliberate attempt to prioritize corporate interests over the welfare of the working class.

Speakers highlighted that the historic labor laws enacted in 1926, 1946, and 1947, which workers fought long and hard to achieve, are now being overturned. These laws ensured basic rights, including the 8-hour workday, which is now under threat. According to the leaders, the four new labor codes introduced by the central government are effectively pro-employer and detrimental to both job security and fair wages.

BRS leaders accused both the BJP at the Centre and the Congress in Telangana of working hand-in-hand to dismantle labor protections. They particularly called out the Telangana state government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for releasing a GO (Government Order) supporting the 10-hour workday, describing it as hypocritical and anti-worker. "This is like thieves dividing their spoils — both governments are following the same exploitative path," said Venkat Ramudu.

Broad Worker Participation

The Gadwal rally saw enthusiastic participation from Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, and various other labor groups. The BRS leaders commended the unified response of these groups and declared the strike a grand success.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to fighting for workers' rights and called upon all political parties to reject anti-labor reforms. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the 10-hour workday proposal and restoration of worker-friendly policies.

As nationwide dissent grows over these new labor codes, the rally in Gadwal stands as a powerful example of regional resistance and a call for policy change in favor of India’s working class.