BRS leaders plan statewide protests over BC reservation denial

Hyderabad: TheBRS leaders are set to hold a meeting of the party’s Backward Classes (BC) representatives at Telangana Bhavan to devise a strategy to protest against the government’s failure to provide 42 per cent reservations to the community, as promised in the Kamareddy declaration. The meeting will be used to chart a plan for protests across the state.

This was announced by BRS senior leader T Srinivas Yadav at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The BRS leader launched a strong attack on the Congress party, accusing it of yet another “fraud” concerning BC reservations. He alleged that the caste census was not conducted properly anywhere in Telangana. He also claimed that the details of the Dedicated Commission have not even been put into the public domain.

Yadav criticised senior Congress party leaders for not attending the dharna (protest) organised at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Yadav further lashed out at the Revanth government for issuing a Government Order (GO) without implementing the BC Bill, pointing out that the previous GO regarding the BCs was struck down in court. He noted that while GO 46 was released on Saturday, it is not valid for holding local elections.

MLC Dasoju Sravan alleged that the Congress government is deliberately conspiring to deny Backward Classes their due reservations and is systematically moving to evade its promise of 42 per cent reservation. He claimed that even the existing 23 per cent BC reservation is being obstructed by the Revanth Reddy government. Sravan stressed that despite Supreme Court rulings mandating the completion of the Triple Test and a caste census through a Dedicated Commission for any enhancement of reservations, the government failed to follow due process. “If the government is incapable, it should admit it openly instead of resorting to deception,” he said.