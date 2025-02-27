BRS Leaders Protest as Authorities Deny Entry to SLBC Tunnel Incident Site

Gawal: Following the SLBC tunnel accident, a tense situation arose when officials denied permission to BRS leaders to inspect the site. In response, former minister Harish Rao staged a sit-in protest in front of the SLBC office, demanding access to assess the conditions firsthand.

Along with him, Alampur MLA Vijayaudu, BRS leaders, former ministers, and MLAs participated in the protest, expressing their dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed on them. The leaders criticized the authorities for blocking their visit and demanded transparency regarding the situation at the accident site.

The SLBC tunnel, a crucial irrigation project, has been in the spotlight due to safety concerns following the recent incident. The protest by BRS leaders has further intensified political tensions, with opposition parties accusing the government of suppressing information.