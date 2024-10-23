  • Menu
BRS leaders to attend ERC hearing in different parts of State

BRS leaders to attend ERC hearing in different parts of State
Highlights

The BRS leaders would be attending the ERC public hearing in different parts of the State including Hyderabad. According to the party leaders

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be attending the ERC public hearing in different parts of the State including Hyderabad. According to the party leaders, the Leader of Opposition in Council S Madhusudhana Chary would be appearing in the hearing in Hyderabad.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that he, along with former MP B Vinod Kumar and MLC L Ramana, would attend the public hearing at Sircilla. In Nizamabad, MLA Prashant Reddy and former MLAs will attend the public hearing. A day before, the BRS leaders had met the Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Sri Ranga Rao, strongly opposing the proposed tariff hikes in electricity prices.

The BRS working president said that a couple of examples of the irrational nature of the proposals included increasing fixed charges per unit from Rs 10 to a whopping Rs 50 for any domestic consumer who uses more than 300 units and proposing a uniform slab for all industrial categories, from MSME to mega industries.

