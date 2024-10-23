BRS leaders to attend ERC hearing in different parts of State

Live
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be attending the ERC public hearing in different parts of the State including Hyderabad. According to the party leaders, the Leader of Opposition in Council S Madhusudhana Chary would be appearing in the hearing in Hyderabad.
The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that he, along with former MP B Vinod Kumar and MLC L Ramana, would attend the public hearing at Sircilla. In Nizamabad, MLA Prashant Reddy and former MLAs will attend the public hearing. A day before, the BRS leaders had met the Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Sri Ranga Rao, strongly opposing the proposed tariff hikes in electricity prices.
The BRS working president said that a couple of examples of the irrational nature of the proposals included increasing fixed charges per unit from Rs 10 to a whopping Rs 50 for any domestic consumer who uses more than 300 units and proposing a uniform slab for all industrial categories, from MSME to mega industries.