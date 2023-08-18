BRS list of candidates for polls 2023 finalised

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party has reportedly finalised the list of candidates for the ensuing elections later in December this year. It is reported that list will be out by Friday evening or Saturday. It is learnt that the BRS chief and > News Home Contact Us About Us E-Paper Company Advertise With us Terms & Conditions Subscriber Terms of Use Privacy Policy Disclaimer Sitemap Entertainment Cinema Sports Editor'S Desk Crime Life Style Tech All News AP Telangana Nation World Business The HANS © 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com" target="_blank">Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to give another chance for 95 per cent of the sitting MLAs.

It is learnt that the list has been finalised for 112 constituencies and in which the BRS has changed the candidates of 6 constituencies and is preparing list of candidates for another 7 constituencies

It is believed that the BTS has decided to change the candidate in Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak and Rangareddy and has also decided to change two candidates in Adilabad.