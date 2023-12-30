BRS Lok Sabha poll preparatory meetings to kick off from Jan 3

Hyderabad: The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will hold a series of Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings starting from January 3.

Under the instructions of BRS president KCR, working president K T Rama Rao, secretary-general K Keshava Rao, former Speaker Madhusudhanachary, ex-ministers T Harish Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and other important leaders will be part of the meetings in Telangana Bhavan.

The meetings will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be from January 3 to 12. The second phase resumes on January 16 after a three-day break for the Sankranti festival. The series of meetings commences with the Adilabad LS constituency on January 3.





All the key leaders from each Parliament segment will be invited to attend the meetings. Members of Parliament from the respective constituencies, MLAs of the assembly segments falling under each LS constituency, MLCs, former MPs, ex-MLAs, ZP chairpersons, former ZP chairpersons, mayors, former mayors, municipal chairpersons, former municipal chairpersons, former corporation chairpersons, constituency in-charges, district party presidents, public representatives and other important leaders will attend the meetings.



The discussions will revolve around the strategy to be implemented in the upcoming elections. By taking inputs and opinions from leaders attending the meetings, the party will prepare an action plan. A special emphasis will be placed on segments where the party lost the recent Assembly elections by a narrow margin. Following the review meetings focused on ensuring success for the BRS candidates, the party is gearing up to launch a vigorous campaign.