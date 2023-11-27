BRS lost right to seek votes: Thudi

Wanaparthy: Congress party MLA candidate for Wanaparthy Constituency Thudi Megha Reddy on Sunday conducted his election campaign in Konkalapally, Anantapur, Yedula, Gandhi Nagar, Chirkapally, Gollapally, Chennaram, Keshampet, Yedutla, Chakali Pally, Erragatthanda, Gopalpeta, Tadiparthi, Munnanur and other villages of Revalli mandal. He received a good response from the people wherever he went.

Addressing meetings, he criticised the BRS, saying it deceived people by not keeping its promises such as job creation, three acres of land for Dalits, Dalit Chief Minister etc., and as such it has lost a moral right to ask for votes. He said that the BRS MLAs across the state indulged in corruption and irregularities. The poor remained poor, he said and sought votes for the hand symbol, which would bring back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ in the state. He assured that the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of Edula reservoir were facing severe hardships.

Mandal President Parvatalu, block Congress president Parvatalu Jayapal Reddy, Satyasilla Reddy, sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and others participated in the programmes.