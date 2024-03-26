Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
BRS may tweak LS poll drive tack
Hyderabad: The BRS is likely change its campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. The pink party will restrict itself to road shows and street...
Hyderabad: The BRS is likely change its campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. The pink party will restrict itself to road shows and street corner meetings. It has decided not to hold mammoth rallies as it normal does.
Party sources said that in view of the fast changing political situation, the BRS feels that it was more important to reach out to the masses and create awareness among them and not to resort to show of strength by organizing huge public meetings in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. During the Assembly elections,. the BRS chief had addressed over 90 public meetings in the state and huge public meetings at various places in Maharashtra.
Sources said that the BRS chief would be addressing the people
through road shows and corner meetings. Sources said that along with KCR, the senior leaders like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and former ministers would also be taking up road shows in the elections. Party leaders said that holding big meetings had become expensive proposal and with the poll code in force one has to ensure that they adhere to the guidelines. Hence it has been decided to take up campaign through ‘PracharaRathams.’