BRS may tweak LS poll drive tack

Hyderabad: The BRS is likely change its campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. The pink party will restrict itself to road shows and street corner meetings. It has decided not to hold mammoth rallies as it normal does.

Party sources said that in view of the fast changing political situation, the BRS feels that it was more important to reach out to the masses and create awareness among them and not to resort to show of strength by organizing huge public meetings in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. During the Assembly elections,. the BRS chief had addressed over 90 public meetings in the state and huge public meetings at various places in Maharashtra.

Sources said that the BRS chief would be addressing the people

through road shows and corner meetings. Sources said that along with KCR, the senior leaders like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and former ministers would also be taking up road shows in the elections. Party leaders said that holding big meetings had become expensive proposal and with the poll code in force one has to ensure that they adhere to the guidelines. Hence it has been decided to take up campaign through ‘PracharaRathams.’