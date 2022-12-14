BRS MLA biased: Congress

Warangal: The development in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has come to naught due to the inefficiency of the local MLA, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said that it's apparent that civic issues took a backseat due to the negligence of the ruling legislators.

"There was a little bit of development in the Divisions represented by the ruling BRS Corporators. But the Divisions represented by the Opposition parties are making no progress," Reddy said, blaming the Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar. The vindictive approach of the ruling BRS leaders stalling the development of GWMC, he said.

The city will be under a sheet of water whenever it rains. Denizens in several colonies were facing a tough time due to waterlogging. The motorists too have a tough time during the rainy season, Reddy said. The GWMC is only receiving only half of the tax – property, water and waste - amount collected from the denizens and the rest from the State exchequer. As a result, development in the city has come to a grinding halt, he said. On the other hand, the contractors were not taking up fresh works as they were not paid the earlier bills, Reddy said.

He said that people will teach a fitting lesson to the ruling BRS in the next elections. Reddy was accompanied by 5th Division Corporator Pothula Sriman, Division president Gandla Sravanthi, party leaders Surender, Sampath, Anitha, Mohan Reddy, Banka Sampath Yadav, Nalla Satyanarayana and others.