BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked under BNS Act over protests at Zilla Parishad meeting

The police have registered a case against BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy under sections 122 and 126 (2) of the BNS Act.

The incident unfolded when Kaushik Reddy held a review meeting with teachers and officials of the education department to discuss issues in the education sector in the Huzurabad constituency. MEOs who attended the meeting were subsequently transferred to the DEO due to which the MLA staged a protest demanding the immediate suspension of the DEO by Kaushik Reddy.

As tensions escalated, Kaushik Reddy and BRS ZPTC Ravinder, who recently joined the Congress, engaged in a heated argument, exchanging personal insults. The chaotic situation prompted Collector Pamela Satpathy to leave the meeting abruptly.

The disruptive behavior at the Zilla Parishad Plenary Meeting has raised concerns about the conduct of public representatives and their impact on governance.