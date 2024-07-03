Live
- Vishwak Sen captivates in lady getup from upcoming film ‘Laila’
- CM Revanth Reddy leaves for Delhi
- RBI mulls easing exim norms
- Barricades removed near Jagan’s house
- Secunderabad Cantonment MLA lays foundation for Underground Drainage Works in Indramma Nagar
- ‘Govt keen to make AP drought-free through Polavaram’
- SBI Life opens new branch in TG
- High input costs nullifying PLI benefit
- War of words between Dhankhar, Kharge in Rajya Sabha
- Silence on Manipur not normal: State MP
Just In
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked under BNS Act over protests at Zilla Parishad meeting
The police have registered a case against BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy under sections 122 and 126 (2) of the BNS Act.The incident unfolded...
The police have registered a case against BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy under sections 122 and 126 (2) of the BNS Act.
The incident unfolded when Kaushik Reddy held a review meeting with teachers and officials of the education department to discuss issues in the education sector in the Huzurabad constituency. MEOs who attended the meeting were subsequently transferred to the DEO due to which the MLA staged a protest demanding the immediate suspension of the DEO by Kaushik Reddy.
As tensions escalated, Kaushik Reddy and BRS ZPTC Ravinder, who recently joined the Congress, engaged in a heated argument, exchanging personal insults. The chaotic situation prompted Collector Pamela Satpathy to leave the meeting abruptly.
The disruptive behavior at the Zilla Parishad Plenary Meeting has raised concerns about the conduct of public representatives and their impact on governance.