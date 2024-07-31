BRS MLA meeting Bhatti raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy’s meeting with Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the CLP office in Assembly premises has raised eyebrows and triggered speculation of the MLA’s possible defection to the Congress.

The way Malla Reddy waited for Bhatti to come out of the Assembly hall and the bonhomie shown by both leaders has stirred up curiosity in the political circles about the Medchal MLA’s next political move. As Bhatti was exiting from Assembly hall, Malla Reddy met him showing warmth. This caused Bhatti to embrace him publicly, at the Assembly Hall’s members’ entrance. Both later walked along to the CLP office, leaving everyone surprised.

In the wake of the series of defections of BRS MLAs to Congress, the latest development is seen as a possible effort by Congress to poach another MLA. Nevertheless, a few months back, a similar speculation was made when Malla Reddy held a meeting with CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy. The Medchal MLA who owns educational institutions is facing charges of encroachment. Even this time it is being said that Malla Reddy's meeting was focused on protecting his properties.