BRS MLC Kavitha to hold round table conference in Delhi on Women's Reservation bill

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha to chair round table conference at New Delhi on urgent need to introduce Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. AAP and other parties, including left to attend on Wednesday i.e on March 15.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister has took up the cause in the last week and has also staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in demand for the Women's Reservation Bill in the parliament.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha who is firm on her fight has invited other parties and civil society organisations. It is known that the BRS MLC was called for further inquiry on March 16 in Delhi Liquor scam.