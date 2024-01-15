BRS mulls big strategy to win Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections knocking on the doors, the BRS, which suffered a setback in the Assembly elections, is working out plans to stage a comeback. The pink party wants to stage a show of strength and galvanise the party leaders and cadre by holding a huge public meeting soon ahead of the poll notification for the Lok Sabha elections.

The preparatory meetings which the party has been organising is helping the party to get the feedback and also analyse the mistakes made during the Assembly elections.



Party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, sources said, is likely to start holding the review meetings in Telangana Bhavan in February and later he would address the first public meeting likely to be held either in Warangal or Karimnagar.

A senior leader of the party said the rank and file is of the view that the public meeting would help the party in spreading the message that it was only the BRS which could raise its voice in the Lok Sabha and fight for the rights of the people.