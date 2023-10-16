BRS netas edgy as only 69 get B-forms

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday kept the party leaders and candidates guessing as he gave B-forms to only 69 of the 115 candidates announced.



He handed over the B-forms to candidates in Telangana Bhavan after directing them to be cautious while filling nominations. The BRS chief gave 50 B-forms in Telangana Bhavan and one in Husnabad public meeting.

The BRS leader speculated the party would make changes in some constituencies where survey reports are not encouraging. The Congress party had announced 55 candidates and BRS chief giving B-forms to only 69 had led to speculations that a few leaders from the Congress may join the ruling party for tickets.

Rao said he had to give B-forms to very few leaders because he could not sign them all at once. He said because of inauspicious days priests had asked him not to sign a document or cheques. Hence he had to take up the exercise this morning; he could not get to sign all B-forms.