BRS party formation day: KCR holds plenary, denies early elections and approves resolutions

Telangana Chief Minister KCR once again made it clear that the elections will be held as per the schedule and stated that tickets will be given only to those who have worked well. A meeting of BRS representatives was held at Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of CM KCR on the ocassion of BRS party formation day.



Speaking on this occasion, KCR expressed confidence that BRS will win more than a hundred seats in the next election. He ordered that MLAs and leaders to work hard to get people's mandate. He said that two public representatives should be appointed to each constituency and the process of appointment of incharges should be completed in three to four months. CM KCR directed the public representatives to connect with the people through activities like Palle Nidra and to take steps to reduce dissatisfaction among the cadre.



On this occasion BRS party discussed and approved many resolutions such as construction of huge irrigation project in every state.m, 24 hours electricity supply across the country, export of domestic food products to foreign countries, implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the country. BRS decided that BC census should be conducted in the country and decided to take up plans for qualitative change in the country.



As many as 279 representatives including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP, DCCB, DCMS chairmen, state executive committee members and district party presidents attended.