BRS questions Governor's approval to Kodandaram's nomination as MLC

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday questioned Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's approval of the nomination of M. Kodandaram to the state legislative council.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao asked her how she approved the nomination of a person with political affiliation when she had rejected the nomination of two BRS leaders on the same grounds last year.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Kodandaram was one of the two MLCs nominated under Governor's quota on Thursday on the recommendation of the Congress-led government.

He said the people were watching the biased approach of the governor.

He recalled that when the previous government had recommended the nomination of Dasoju Sravan, who had participated in the Telangana movement and Satyanarayana, who belonged to the tribal community, the Governor had rejected the same saying they have political links.

He asked how the Governor approved the nomination of a party president.

He also recalled that Kodandaram had also contested the election. KTR said the Governor should not forget the Governor works with the salary paid from public funds and Raj Bhavan also functions with the money from the public exchequer.

She should know that she is accountable to people of the state and not to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said.

The BRS leader also asked her to specify if the decision was taken in tune with the ties between Congress and BJP.

He claimed that the nominations reflect the agreement between congress and BJP.