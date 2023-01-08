BRS sets sights on Mulugu seat held by Seethakka

Mulugu: The BRS leadership which assured the sitting MLAs of fielding them again in the next elections has also stretched its eyes on seats held by the Opposition especially on Mulugu Assembly ST reserved constituency. The seat is held by one of the top leaders of the Congress Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, a popular leader among the Adivasis.

Against this backdrop, the speculation is rife that the ruling BRS is in search of a potential candidate to stall Seethakka in the next election. With not many options before it, the BRS leadership is reportedly eyeing Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah to pit him against Seethakka. Veeraiah not only hails from Mulugu district but he had won the seat in 1999 and 2004. Thereafter, Veeraiah lost the seat once each to Seethakka (2009) and Azmeera Chandulal (2014). He moved to Bhadrachalam constituency leaving Mulugu to Seethakka as per the wish of his party leadership in 2018. To extend her gratitude, Seethakka used her good offices to help Veeraiah in the campaigning. Eventually, both the leaders won from their respective constituencies in that election on Congress ticket. Since then, Seethakka and Veeraiah have established a good rapport with the people in their respective constituencies.



In the last four years, Seethakka roamed all over Mulugu even reaching far corners of the constituency and won the hearts of the Adivasis. Even when the coronavirus pandemic was in full bloom, Seethakka not only braved to visit the villages but also distributed essential commodities to the locals. The locals say that Seethakka did whatever she could do, including spending money from her own purse. Even Opposition leaders accept off the record that her seamless service to people has indeed made her invincible.

BRS sources say that Veeraiah could well be the right candidate to face Seethakka. The sources further add that a top BRS leader had already been in touch with Veeraiah to strike a deal. On the other hand, Veeraiah ruled out his switchover to other parties. Speaking to The Hans India, Veeraiah said, "It's nothing but a mind game played by the ruling party leaders. I am committed to sail with the Congress till my end."