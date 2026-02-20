BRS slams Cong for killing democracy by police force

BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the Congress government is killing democracy by using the police to capture municipal power through backdoor methods. He stated that the arrest and shifting of BRS leaders Balka Suman and others to a distant jail was an act of political vendetta and a clear misuse of police power. After meeting Suman at Adilabad Central Jail, where he is currently in remand, Harish Rao addressed the media and stated that the arrests of Balka Suman, Rajireddy, and Anil Laxmikant were illegal and politically motivated.

He alleged that despite jails being available in Peddapalli and Asifabad under the Ramagundam Commissionerate, the arrested leaders were deliberately shifted to Adilabad jail, nearly 200 kilometres away. Referring to the Kaithanpally municipality, Harish Rao noted that the BRS-CPI alliance won 14 out of 22 seats and secured the mandate of the people. However, he alleged that Minister Vivek Venkatswamy and the Congress leadership attempted to seize power by disrupting the chairman election process.

He claimed that despite a quorum being present, police protection was deliberately withdrawn on the day of the election to stall the democratic process.

Harish Rao said that when women councillors tried to lodge a complaint at Ramakrishnapur Police Station, the police refused to register it. He questioned why cases were not booked against Congress councillors who allegedly arrived intoxicated or those who vandalised the vehicle of Rajireddy, while cases were quickly filed against BRS members. Referring to a review meeting in Delhi, Harish Rao questioned why Rahul Gandhi remains silent when democracy is being crushed in Telangana.

He urged the Governor to intervene immediately in the Kaithanpally incident and take action against officials who acted unconstitutionally.

He also demanded action against election authorities who failed to protect the democratic process. He warned that political power is not permanent and those misusing authority will face consequences when BRS returns to power. He concluded by warning that officers who exceeded their limits would not be spared in the future.