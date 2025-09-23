BRS sowed seed of palm oil unit; Cong reaping fruit, sulks Harish

Hyderabad: BRSsenior leader T Harish Rao on Monday mocked the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for inaugurating the projects done by the BRS government and said that Revanth came with scissors but the hard work was of BRS.

Speaking after visiting the newly constructed palm oil factory in Narmetta village of Nangunur mandal, Siddipet district, Harish Rao expressed joy, stating that this was not just a factory but an emotion. He said it would bring a big change in the lives of farmers. “The BRS party worked hard for this factory. We sowed the seed, and now the Congress wants to eat the fruit. Revanth Reddy only came with scissors to cut the ribbon,” said Harish Rao.

“In 2018, the Central government said this region was not suitable for palm oil farming because there was no humidity. But in 2021, after water was made available and humidity improved, they gave permission. This area was once a drought hit region. Now it is turning into a palm growing area. When KCR comes back, palm oil factories will be set up in all districts. Whether it is Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Sitarama or Dindi all helped raise groundwater levels by 6 metres. Earlier, palm was grown only in Ashwaraopet and Sathupalli due to natural humidity. But today, because of irrigation, even Palamuru and Kaleshwaram areas are suitable for palm,” he said.

Once planted, palm gives income for 30 years. In Chinnakodur mandal, a B.Tech graduate left his Rs 60,000 job and took up palm farming. He is happy with the income. In 2018, the Indian Institute of Oil Research said palm could not grow here. But by 2021, after filling Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs, humidity improved. The institute gave clearance for palm farming. This became possible because of Kaleshwaram. That project changed lives. If people are getting monthly income now, it’s because of Kaleshwaram. If bore machines disappeared, that’s also because of Kaleshwaram, Harish Rao added.