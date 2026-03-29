BRS stage walkout over RTC merger issue

TheBRS members on Saturday staged walkout from the Assembly twice alleging that the government failed on several aspects like merger of RTC with government, and on the failure to provide Kalyanalakshmi cheques, Rs 2,500 to women.

BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that the government was not providing the TA, DA bills to the police officers. He said that the government has to give 7 TAs, 5 DAs and three surrendered leaves. He said that the government has decreased the budget for the police personnel who were working for commitment to maintain law and order. In protest of the government not providing TA, DAs to the police personnel, the BRS members staged a walkout from the house.

The BRS leaders staged a second walkout after the reply by Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka). The BRS member Sunita Lakshma Reddy said that the government had failed to provide Rs 2,500 to women, the Kalyanalakshmi scheme cheques were not given to the couple even after two years of marriage. She also alleged that pensions were being deducted if there are two persons getting pensions in a house. Protesting against these, the BRS members staged a walkout from the House.

Reacting to the walkouts, the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the BRS had no right to walkout. “They have nothing to say hence they want to go out of the House. If they are walking out, they should go out for the entire day but they are coming back,” said Sridhar Babu. The Minister further alleged that the BRS government did not bother to consult the striking RTC employees even after 56 persons lost lives during the agitation. He said that the Congress government brought RTC into profits. “There are three more years and we will be there for another five years. Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister one day and we will bring the Constitution amendment bill to provide 42 per cent reservations to the BCs,” said Sridhar Babu. The Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the BRS members stages walkout immediately after coming into the House. They demand the government to run the Assembly for more days but when the house is running, they stage walkout.