BRS stages 'Urea Protest' with empty bags, blames Congress for crisis

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a full-frontal assault on the ruling Congress government. Led by a BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the party is spotlighting what it calls a disastrous fertilizer crisis gripping the state and exposing the government’s failure to help its farmers.

In a symbolic "Urea Protest" at Gun Park, BRS members held up empty fertilizer bags, a stark visual of the farmers' plight. KTR pulled no punches, declaring that such a severe shortage was unthinkable during the decade-long BRS rule. "Why are farmers now forced to stand in endless queues, leaving their footwear and Aadhaar cards just to hold their place?" he demanded. "This is a direct result of the Congress's incompetence and its utter failure to manage the agricultural sector."

The BRS isn’t just protesting; it's laying down a gauntlet for the upcoming legislative assembly session. KTR has challenged the government to hold a session for a minimum of 15 days, promising that his party is prepared to debate any topic, from agricultural distress to the massive Kaleshwaram project. "We are ready to face any topic in the house and will provide a proper answer to everything," he stated, daring the Congress to prove its mettle.

KTR’s criticism went beyond just fertilizers, alleging that over 600 farmers have taken their own lives due to the crisis. He accused the government of trying to manipulate the assembly agenda, focusing only on issues that serve their political interests while ignoring the genuine suffering of the people. "They promised 'Six Guarantees' but have delivered nothing but deception," he said, highlighting the plight of both farmers and students facing unpaid fee reimbursements.

With the Telangana assembly session on the horizon, the BRS is positioning itself as the voice of the common man. KTR made it clear that the party's campaign aims to hold the Congress government accountable for what he describes as a complete collapse of governance and a profound betrayal of the people’s trust.