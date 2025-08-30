Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
BRS stages 'Urea Protest' with empty bags, blames Congress for crisis
KTR Demands 15-Day Assembly session to debate farrmers' plight
HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a full-frontal assault on the ruling Congress government. Led by a BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the party is spotlighting what it calls a disastrous fertilizer crisis gripping the state and exposing the government’s failure to help its farmers.
In a symbolic "Urea Protest" at Gun Park, BRS members held up empty fertilizer bags, a stark visual of the farmers' plight. KTR pulled no punches, declaring that such a severe shortage was unthinkable during the decade-long BRS rule. "Why are farmers now forced to stand in endless queues, leaving their footwear and Aadhaar cards just to hold their place?" he demanded. "This is a direct result of the Congress's incompetence and its utter failure to manage the agricultural sector."
The BRS isn’t just protesting; it's laying down a gauntlet for the upcoming legislative assembly session. KTR has challenged the government to hold a session for a minimum of 15 days, promising that his party is prepared to debate any topic, from agricultural distress to the massive Kaleshwaram project. "We are ready to face any topic in the house and will provide a proper answer to everything," he stated, daring the Congress to prove its mettle.
KTR’s criticism went beyond just fertilizers, alleging that over 600 farmers have taken their own lives due to the crisis. He accused the government of trying to manipulate the assembly agenda, focusing only on issues that serve their political interests while ignoring the genuine suffering of the people. "They promised 'Six Guarantees' but have delivered nothing but deception," he said, highlighting the plight of both farmers and students facing unpaid fee reimbursements.
With the Telangana assembly session on the horizon, the BRS is positioning itself as the voice of the common man. KTR made it clear that the party's campaign aims to hold the Congress government accountable for what he describes as a complete collapse of governance and a profound betrayal of the people’s trust.