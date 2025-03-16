BRS stages walkout over CM’s remark on KCR

Hyderabad: The BRS members on Saturday staged a walk out in the Assembly during CM A Revanth Reddy’s speech for making ‘objectionable comments’ against Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao recently.

Boycotting Revanth Reddy’s reply to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s speech in the Assembly, the party MLAs registered their protest, even as the CM started addressing the House. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had allegedly said that the BRS leaders who were talking about ‘stature’, were already sent on the ‘stretcher’ by the people. He had cautioned that if this attitude continues, time was not far away when these leaders would end up in mortuary.

Raising objections against his comments, complaints were lodged by BRS leaders against the Chief Minister at different police stations in the State.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s speech in the House on Saturday, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy challenged the Congress government to share details of any village in which the crop loan waiver scheme was implemented in total.

War of words broke out between the Treasury and Opposition, as the Jangaon MLA said the Governor’s speech was far from the truth and lacked direction. The Congress government was transforming the State towards negative growth and was delivering undemocratic governance in the State, he said.

Strongly countering the BJS’s claim, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that unlike the BRS regime, the Congress government did not put loan waiver pending for six years and waived the farmers’ loans within three months.

Providing details Bhatti said that in Janagaon constituency represented by the MLA, BRS government in its five years tenure from 2018, waived Rs 124 crore, while Congress government waived loans worth Rs 263 crore in just three months. In Gajwel, BRS government waived Rs 104.3 crore during its tenure and Congress government waived Rs 237.33 crore. In Siddipet, BRS government waived Rs 96.62 crore from 2018 over a period of five years, Congress government waived Rs 177.91 crore farm loans in Siddipet.

Earlier in the day, the BRS appealed to the Speaker to revoke the suspension of BRS MLA and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Former Minister T Harish Rao said Jagadish Reddy had not disrespected the Chair in the House.

If he was provided an opportunity to explain his version, he would have submitted a detailed clarification but unfortunately he was not given the opportunity to speak, he said.