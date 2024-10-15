BRS strongly opposes VLF radar station at Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Monday that his party was strongly opposed to the construction of a VLF radar station for the Navy in the Damgundam forest area of the Vikarabad district.

The BRS leader expressed surprise that the State government, on the one hand, was trying to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for beautification of the Musi River and on the other hand it was keeping the river in complete danger by accepting the project of Navy. The BRS leader demanded from the Chief Minister as to what benefits he was expecting by mortgaging the interests of Telangana. He said that the BRS party was strongly against laying the foundation stone of this project by the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

KTR said that due to the installation of radar in Damagunda, there will be serious damage to the environment. He said that the construction of this project will be undertaken by cutting down 12 lakh trees and around 2,900 acres of forest land. He asked why a radar centre was being built in Telangana when it should have come at a place where there is no population. He said that the BRS government has taken up Haritha Haram and increased the forest area to increase the forest capacity in the country.

KTR reminded that the Centre had declared a 150 kms area at Gangotri, the birthplace of Ganges, as an eco-sensitive zone. One justice for Gangotri and another justice for our Musi River, he asked. He demanded that the area where the river originates be declared as an "Eco Sensitive Zone." He expressed concern that there was a danger of drowning the Musi River with the installation of Navy radar.