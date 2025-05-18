BRS to fight for govt employees’ rights

Hyderabad: In a decisive move that is aimed at championing the rights of government employees and pensioners, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced plans to launch a coordinated campaign to put pressure on the Congress-led state government to address their long-pending demands.

As the principal opposition, BRS leaders asserted that they cannot remain silent spectators when lakhs of serving and retired government employees are bearing the brunt of utter neglect and hardship.

A key meeting, chaired by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, was held on the issue on Saturday at the residence of senior leader T Harish Rao The meeting brought together former leaders of employees’ associations, retired officials, and representatives of various teachers’ and employees’ unions.

They discussed the deteriorating situation over the past 18 months and alleged that the state government had failed to deliver on its pre-election promises to employees.

The core demands such as clearing pending Dearness Allowances (DA), implementing Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, and releasing pensions and retirement benefits on time have remained unfulfilled, the members said. Several attendees expressed concern that even basic rights were being denied, with retired employees forced to run from pillar to post in their old-age.

KTR and Harish Rao expressed deep concern over the state’s apathy.

“It is our duty to stand by government employees. We will not stay quiet while lakhs of employees suffer at the hands of a negligent government,” they said.

The BRS leadership stressed the need to develop a clear action plan in the coming days. The party also announced its support for serving employees’ union leaders and urged former union heads, especially those who played a vital role in the Telangana statehood movement, to take part in the renewed effort.

“BRS has always stood by the aspirations and rights of employees. We are committed to working with them and bringing pressure on the government to ensure justice,” the leaders affirmed.

The party is expected to soon unveil a detailed action plan and rally support from employees’ associations across the state.