BRS to knock SC doors against MLA defections

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be approaching the Supreme Court on the defection of the party MLAs, as they said that there was no response from the Speaker on their petition against the party MLA, Danam Nagender, even after three months.

According to the leaders, the party has discussed with legal experts going to the Supreme Court in view of the completion of three months of Daman Nagender joining Congress. According to the previous judgement of the Supreme Court, there is a provision that the Speaker should take a decision on the disqualification petition within three months.

According to paragraphs 30 and 33 of the judgement given by the Supreme Court, the High Court needs to take a decision immediately. The High Court will be hearing the petition on the disqualification of Danam Nagender on June 27. If the High Court does not take the decision immediately and does not disqualify Nagender, the party would go to the Supreme Court not only against the Khairatabad MLA but also other MLAs who defected.