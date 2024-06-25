  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS to knock SC doors against MLA defections

BRS to knock SC doors against MLA defections
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be approaching the Supreme Court on the defection of the party MLAs, as they said that there was no response from the...

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be approaching the Supreme Court on the defection of the party MLAs, as they said that there was no response from the Speaker on their petition against the party MLA, Danam Nagender, even after three months.

According to the leaders, the party has discussed with legal experts going to the Supreme Court in view of the completion of three months of Daman Nagender joining Congress. According to the previous judgement of the Supreme Court, there is a provision that the Speaker should take a decision on the disqualification petition within three months.

According to paragraphs 30 and 33 of the judgement given by the Supreme Court, the High Court needs to take a decision immediately. The High Court will be hearing the petition on the disqualification of Danam Nagender on June 27. If the High Court does not take the decision immediately and does not disqualify Nagender, the party would go to the Supreme Court not only against the Khairatabad MLA but also other MLAs who defected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X