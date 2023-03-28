BRS to move adjournment motion in Parliament today

BRS MPs moved adjournment motion in the Parliament on Tuesday, demanding the tabling and passing of the Women's Reservation Bill.

The BRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao gave the adjournment motion in Lok sabha. The MPs in the adjournment motion also request for an all party meeting to discuss the Women's Reservation Bill.

MLC Kavitha from BRS party earlier this month sat on a day long protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Bharat Jagruthi led by MLC Kavitha organised round table conference in New Delhi that witnessed participation of over 15 political parties, civil society organisations and student community.

MLC Kavitha led Bharat Jagruthi would soon be launching a 'Missed Call Campaign' to further the demand for Women's Reservation Bill. Along with the campaign, there will also be round table discussions in colleges and universities across India to discuss the need for tabling and passing of Women's Reservation Bill.