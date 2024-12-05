BRS to organise Telangana Literary Festival every year

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the party would organise the Telangana Literary Festival from Deeksha Diwas on November 29 to Vijay Diwas on December 9 every year.

The BRS leader was speaking at an exhibition of books of KCR by senior journalist Juluri Gowri Shankar at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. The BRS leader said that a committee would be formed by the party to oversee the literary festival, mentioning that there should be more books on the history of Telangana. He recalled that a former minister and DMK leader from Tamil Nadu, Shekar, donated a book on Mahatma Gandhi and DR BR Ambedkar.

“When I asked why he was giving these books, the DMK leader said, ‘We have the culture of giving books with the history of that State.’ The DMK leader said he could not find books on Telangana history; hence he was donating the books related to Gandhi and Ambedkar,” said KTR, stressing the need to have more books on Telangana.