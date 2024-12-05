Live
- Eve-teasing to matrimonial scams, helpline gets over 2 lakh calls
- Rahul stopped at Ghazipur border on way to Sambhal
- Drishti-10 drone to Navy delivered
- ISRO reschedules Proba-3 launch
- CM lays foundation stones for devpt works worth Rs.1,024 cr
- Fadnavis to take oath as Maha CM for 3rd time
- 'Wish men menstruate': SC raps HC for sacking woman judge
- ‘Terrorist’ tries to shoot Sukhbir outside Golden Temple, arrested
- Hyderabad CP holds meet on easing traffic congestion
- People run out of homes as tremor jolts Warangal
Just In
BRS to organise Telangana Literary Festival every year
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the party would organise the Telangana Literary Festival from Deeksha Diwas on November 29 to Vijay Diwas on December 9 every year.
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the party would organise the Telangana Literary Festival from Deeksha Diwas on November 29 to Vijay Diwas on December 9 every year.
The BRS leader was speaking at an exhibition of books of KCR by senior journalist Juluri Gowri Shankar at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. The BRS leader said that a committee would be formed by the party to oversee the literary festival, mentioning that there should be more books on the history of Telangana. He recalled that a former minister and DMK leader from Tamil Nadu, Shekar, donated a book on Mahatma Gandhi and DR BR Ambedkar.
“When I asked why he was giving these books, the DMK leader said, ‘We have the culture of giving books with the history of that State.’ The DMK leader said he could not find books on Telangana history; hence he was donating the books related to Gandhi and Ambedkar,” said KTR, stressing the need to have more books on Telangana.