BRS trying to shift its failures onto Congress party, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao of spreading falsehoods regarding Krishna projects. Speaking to the media at his secretariat on Sunday, he claimed that the AP Bifurcation Act clearly stated the management of Krishna and Godavari projects. He alleged that the BRS leaders were attempting to confuse people in order to gain advantage.

Revanth Reddy further stated that there were conspiracies to shift the blame for the sins of BRS onto the Congress party. He reminded the public that these elements were included in the Partition Act when KCR was an MP, with the law being framed on KCR's suggestion. The Chief Minister held KCR responsible if the Partition Act caused any damage to the state.

He also mentioned that the previous BRS government had agreed to hand over the Krishna and Godavari river projects to the central government. According to him, Sections 84 to 89 of the Reorganisation Act established the rules for finalizing the procedures. He claimed that the process of handing over the projects to the Center began in 2014, with KCR, who was an MP at the time, supporting him.





In an all abusive attack on ex-CM KCR, Revanth Reddy said that KCR didn’t utter a word when Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his police to Nagarjuna sagar to take water even though the entire project is in Telangana. You agreed to handover projects to KRMB and blaming us pic.twitter.com/ju5yjkvitj — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 4, 2024



