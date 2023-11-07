BRS Uppal MLA candidate campaigns in Mallapur, highlights BRS manifesto

The door-to-door campaign of Uppal MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy started under the leadership of Corporator Pannala Devender Reddy from Mallapur Division, Old Village where the MLA candidate received a great response.

The women voters greeted the leaders with rose flowers, flower garlands, shawls along the way. On this occasion, Bandari Lakshma Reddy met everyone and explained the government schemes. He inquired about their problems and proposed appropriate solutions to them. He clearly explained about the development under KCR's leadership and highlighted the BRS saying that each white card holder will get a gas cylinder for Rs. 400 and the insurance of 15 lakhs.

Corporator Pannala Devender Reddy, Division President, leaders and women activists participated in this campaign.







