- PL Stock Report: Greenpanel Industries (GREENP IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Muted performance - BUY
- First genetically engineered mice fight Covid, like young & healthy humans
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
Highlights
Says that BRS, BJP and MIM are one in this election. All those parties are working in favor of BRS. If the Congress comes to power, the promises given to people will be fulfilled
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Kaleswaram project has become like an ATM for BRS party and CM KCR's family. On Thursday, he went to Medigadda. Speaking on this occasion, he said that there was a corruption of one lakh crores in the Kaleshwaram project.
He said that he had seen the condition of the Kaleshwaram project directly. Rahul said that BRS, BJP and MIM are one in this election. All those parties are working in favor of BRS. If the Congress comes to power, the promises given to people will be fulfilled. Rahul said that he wants to overthrow the government of the aristocrats and establish a government of the people.
