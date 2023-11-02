BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Kaleswaram project has become like an ATM for BRS party and CM KCR's family. On Thursday, he went to Medigadda. Speaking on this occasion, he said that there was a corruption of one lakh crores in the Kaleshwaram project.



He said that he had seen the condition of the Kaleshwaram project directly. Rahul said that BRS, BJP and MIM are one in this election. All those parties are working in favor of BRS. If the Congress comes to power, the promises given to people will be fulfilled. Rahul said that he wants to overthrow the government of the aristocrats and establish a government of the people.





