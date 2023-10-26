BRS violating Election Code, hence we filed complaint with EC says Revanth Reddy

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy held that the BRS government has repeatedly violated the Model Code of Conduct, prompting Congress to file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Speaking to media in Delhi he clarified that Congress was not against providing Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers. “We are in fact demanding that the Telangana government transfer these funds to farmers’ accounts before November 2. This principle should apply to all cash transfers for welfare schemes, ensuring beneficiaries receive their entitlements before the nomination day,” he argued Revanth also said that the party has also raised concerns with the Election Commission regarding the misuse of official spaces, such as Pragati Bhavan and MLAs' camp offices.

“They were built with the public money and should not be used for party political activities. We have also brought to the Election Commission's attention the favoritism displayed by officials aligned with the BRS party for the past nine years. We have urged the ECI to appoint IAS and IPS officers as SPs and collectors in all districts and provided specific officer names who appear to prioritise party agendas over government responsibilities. Furthermore, we have requested the ECI to remove retired officials from service, as some of them are operating as a private army for BRS party,” he alleged. Over the sinking pillars of the Medigadda barrage, Revanth alleged that BRS was attempting to divert attention by claiming damage was caused because of sabotage.

“The failure of the BRS government in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project exemplified by the Medigadda issue. This has revealed that government failed to conduct proper soil test and technical adherence before its construction,” he added.