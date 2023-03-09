BRS weighs options

Hyderabad: The BRS is gearing up for any eventuality in case the ED decides to arrest K Kavitha on March 11. A team of legal experts from Hyderabad and some top legal luminaries in Delhi are being consulted on the options available for her.

Politically too, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating to intensify his campaign against the intimidatory tactics of the BJP-led government. He is said to have already spoken to some leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal.

On the other hand, over 1,000 activists of BRS and Bharata Jagruti, the organisation, which is headed by Kavitha, have already reached Delhi to participate in the dharna at Jantar Mantar on Friday. They will stay back, and in case Kavitha's arrest, they may organise protests in Delhi.

At Hyderabad, heavy police bandobast was put in place at the Banjara Hills residence of Kavitha following the notice issued by the ED. The police personnel barricaded the entry points of the lane where she stays.

The ED had said the 'South Group' that "comprises" Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat), Kavitha and others were involved in the liquorgate.

Kavitha was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Hyderabad earlier. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes to the Delhi government, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The policy was later scrapped and the Delhi Lt Governor had recommended a CBI probe following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licences.