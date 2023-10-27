BRS will be blown away in Cong wave: Naini

Warangal: The wind of Assembly elections is in favour of the Congress and it will blow away the ruling BRS in the State, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Naini who met denizens in the Warangal West constituency as part of his Praja Deewana Yatra on Thursday, told them to vote for the Congress for the all-round development of the region. “With no development in the constituency, the sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar is shying away from the questions posed by the Congress,” Naini said.

With elections around the corner, the ruling BRS leaders are hell-bent on tarnishing his image. But the strong wind of change will blow away the BRS in the State and BJP at the Centre, Naini said. He said that no more people will believe in the BRS and the Congress is certain to return to power, he added.

The Congress will fulfill the Six Guarantees - Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha, which it announced recently without any delay, Naini said, asserting his party’s commitment towards the welfare of the poor. Leaders Md Ankus, Pogula Santhosh, Ippa Srikanth, K Venkat, Banka Sarala, P Ramakrishna, Gunti Swapna and Francis Reddy were among others present.