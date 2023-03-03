BRS will take protest to Delhi: Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Expressing concern over the ever rising cost of cooking gas cylinder and the insensitive attitude of the Central government, which is responsible for the rising prices of fuel and other day to day commodities, the BRS party has warned that it will stage a protest in New Delhi, and expose the failures of the BJP government to the people of this country, said Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, while taking part in a protest in Mahbubnagar on Thursday.





While taking part in a protest with hundreds of women folks at Telangana chowk in Mahbubnagar city, Excise Minister Sirnivas Goud leveled allegations against the BJP-led Central government for its double standards and said that until the elections are completed in 3 States, the BJP government let the cocking gas price low, and once the elections are over the BJP government burdened the women folks with raising the gas prices at midnight. This clearly speaks that BJP government is implementing vote bank policies and once they elections are over they are burdening the common public with heavy prices, of all kinds of fuel and breaking their backbone financially, alleged the Minister.





He warned that if the Central government does not roll back the cooking gas cylinder price, the BRS party will take lakhs of women folks to Delhi and stage a huge protest and will fight until the Central government rolls back the cooking gas prices.





The Minister also alleged that the BJP government is looting the poor and middle class people and feeding the rich such as Ambanis and Adanis and other rich corporate people, who in return are giving kickbacks to the BJP leaders.



