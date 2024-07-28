BRSV District Coordinator Pallayya Urges Professor Hara Gopal to Speak Up for the Unemployed

Gadwal: In a fervent appeal, Kuruva Pallayya, the BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, has urged Professor Haragopal to raise his voice on behalf of the unemployed. Pallayya emphasized that the current silence of influential intellectuals is detrimental to society, especially during a time when the Congress government is imposing severe measures on the unemployed.

Pallayya highlighted the pressing need for advocates who can stand up for the rights and needs of those without jobs. “Your silence is not good for society, sir. Speak up for the unemployed,” he urged. The coordinator stressed that Professor Haragopal’s intellectual voice and influence could play a crucial role in advocating for the unemployed, asserting that it should always be in support of their plight.

The appeal comes at a time when many feel that the unemployed are facing increasing hardships under the current government. Pallayya’s statement reflects the broader sentiment of frustration and the need for action among those affected.

The BRSV leader's call to action underscores the importance of vocal support from prominent figures in society, particularly those who can mobilize public opinion and influence policy changes. As the situation for the unemployed remains dire, Pallayya’s plea for Professor Haragopal’s intervention serves as a reminder of the power of intellectual advocacy in driving social change.